NORTONVILLE — Bruce Daniel Cavanaugh Jr., 72, of Nortonville passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at his home with his family at his side. Born Nov. 15, 1949, to the late Bruce and Wilodean (Crick) Cavanaugh, he attended Bible Baptist Church in Madisonville. Throughout his life, he worked as both a coal miner and a brick mason. He enjoyed caring for and tending to his horses and mules. His joy was his family and spending time with all of them brought him happiness.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 54 years, Sharon (Gamblin) Cavanaugh; sons, Tim and LaVena Cavanaugh and Garth and Shannon Cavanaugh, all of Nortonville; grandchildren, T.J. (Peyton) Cavanaugh, Whitley Larkins, Lindsey (Stephen) Brasher, Jesse (Audrey) Cavanaugh, and Shelby Fletcher; great-grandchildren, Gracelyn Brasher, Gabby Brasher, Layla Larkins, Landon Cavanaugh, Greenlee Brasher, Marley Cavanaugh, Lydia Larkins, Ollie Larkins, Georgia Brasher, Olivia Cavanaugh, Caroline Cavanaugh, and Landry Cavanaugh; and siblings, Glenda (Dan) Dokupile, Teresa (Bill) Pierce, Wilma Dugger, Jeff (Mary) Cavanaugh, Clayton (Cynthia) Cavanaugh, and Durwood (Cylinda) Cavanaugh.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville with Bro. David Edmonson officiating. Burial will follow at Shaw Cemetery in Nortonville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
