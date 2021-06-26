James Robert Lutz Sr., 70, of Madisonville, KY passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Encompass Health Deaconess in Newburgh, IN.
He was born July 8, 1950 in Madisonville, KY to the late James Polk Lutz and Helen Todd Lutz. He was also preceded in death by his companion, Pauletta.
James worked as a coal miner was a US Army veteran. He loved golfing and playing cards. He was a member at he American Legion where he was a past Commander and Adjutant General. More than anything, he loved his grandchildren.
He is survived by two daughters, Shelia Lutz of Madisonville and Tabatha Lynn Lutz of New York; one son, James Robert Lutz, Jr. and his fiancé, Mary Soules, of New York; two sisters, Martina Rickard of Florida and Judy Cumens of Florida; five grandchildren, Angelina Brasher, Jaden Brasher, Colin Lutz, Dominic Lutz, and Zachary Lutz; and one great grandchild, Adrianna Lutz.
Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M. Monday June 28, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home — Madisonville with Bro. Dan Saunders officiating. Burial will take place at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West at 12:00 P.M Monday in Hopkinsville with military honors.
Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until service time Monday the funeral home.
