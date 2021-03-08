LOS ANGELES, Calif. — John David Tyson, 27, of Los Angeles, California, formerly of Madisonville, passed away at his home on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.
He was born on Nov. 27, 1993, in Madisonville to Suzanne Tyson and David Tyson. John was owner of Total Tranquility Spa in Madisonville and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed working out, the outdoors, kayaking and loved the beach. He was an avid poker player and considered himself one of the best.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marty Tyson, Reynolds Tyson and Raymond Stills; and his uncles, Donnie Stills and Steve Tyson.
Survivors include his mother, Suzanne Stills Tyson, of Madisonville; his father, David (Joan) Tyson, of Clarksville, Tennessee; daughter, Kennedy Coke, of Madisonville; son, Jordyn Adams, of Owensboro; sister, Jordon Crawford, of Madisonville; brother, Brad Peeler, of Hopkinsville; grandmother, Beth Jeanette Stills, of Madisonville; girlfriend, Juana Wang, of Los Angeles; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Mathus Conrad officiating. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the service hour Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.