Baby Mary Leeshae Cummings of Mannington passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.

Survivors include her mother, Heather Cummings; grandparents Tanya and Ronald Cummings; and great-grandparents Kenneth Clark, Donald Cummings and Naomi and Elvis Tyson.

A celebration of life memorial will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at Mannington Baptist Church (1768 Mannington Loop, Crofton, KY 42217). Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.