Juanita “Nita” Geraldean (Kyker) Adams, 87, previously of Moore, Oklahoma, left this land of the dying and entered into the land of living at home in Madisonville on Thursday, June 25, 2020, surrounded and loved by her family.
She was born Oct. 13, 1932, in Bakersfield, California. She spent her life and career serving her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ as music professor for Mid-America Christian University for 38 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Mildred Kyker; her brothers and sisters-in-law, LaVern and Boots Kyker and Ron and Betty Kyker; and her grandson, Nathaniel James Gangwer-Adams.
Survivors include her husband of almost 68 years, Robert “Bob” A. Adams; her children, Jayne Adams White and husband Robert and Randall “Randy” Adams and wife Christina Gangwer Adams; grandchildren Brittney White Wells and husband Mack, Ryan White and wife Kate, Jason White, Elliott Gangwer-Adams and Samuel Gangwer-Adams; and her great-grandchildren, Rhett, Lula, Emery and Harrison.
A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville.
The funeral will be held at Shartel Church of God in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at 1 p.m. Friday, July 10. Burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Oklahoma City.
Vondel Smith Mortuary at South Lakes is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
