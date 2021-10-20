Ronald Anthony Johnson, 73, of Providence, KY went to be with the Lord suddenly Monday, October 18, 2021 at his residence.
He was born September 29, 1948 in Princeton, KY to the late Henry Hardin Johnson and Georgia Agnes McKnight Smith. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Fredia Mae Johnson; step-father, Clayton Carston Smith; and uncle, Jim Johnson.
Ron loved God, his family, and his grandchildren. He sang with the Praise and Worship team at his church and was a US Army Veteran. He was a member of UMWA and worked at Peabody Coal Mine. He sold real estate, worked in the Hopkins County P.V.A. office, and retired as Branch Manager of the Cartography (mapping) Department for the state of Kentucky. He enjoyed dancing, signing, old cars, tractors, and never knew a stranger.
He is survived by his wife, Roberta Johnson of Providence; his daughters, Candy (Marc McNamara) Kiesel of Evansville, IN and Holly (Jason) Mosier of Chillicothe, MO; his son, Barry Johnson of Hendersonville, TN; step-son, Benjamin Geralds of Glasgow, KY; uncle, Ray McKnight; and eight grandchildren, Taylor Townsell, Brian Kiesel, Lucas Kiesel, Austin Mosier, Bradley Mosier, Harley Geralds, Lucas Geralds, and Kayden Geralds.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday October 21, 2021 at Barnett- Strother Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Terry and Jason Mosier officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Thursday at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Brian Kiesel, Lucas Kiesel, Bradley Mosier, Austin Mosier, Harley Geralds, Lucas Geralds, Glen Shaw and Kevin Carlisle.
