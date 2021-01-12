Jana Denene Hamby Gordon, 56, of Madisonville, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at her home.
She was born on Jan. 1, 1965, in Madisonville to Helen Hamby and the late Wayne Hamby. Jana attended The Sanctuary in Nortonville. Cats, plants, jewelry, and designer purses were some of her favorite things. You could always count on her to crack a joke or pull a prank to get a laugh. Her fun loving personality was infectious, and you couldn’t help but enjoy her company. Despite her own health conditions, she devoted herself to being her mother’s full time caregiver and looked for the good in every day. Her family was the most important part of her life.
In addition to her father she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Gordon; brother, Jerry Dwayne Hamby; and her grandchildren, Brooklyn Alexander and Madelyn Alexander.
Survivors include her mother, Helen Darnell Hamby, of Madisonville; daughter, Tabatha (Heath) Alexander, of Earlington; sons, Jacob (Heather) Gordon and Matthew (Amanda) Gordon, both of Madisonville; brother, Rick (Rhonda) Hamby, of St. Charles; sisters, Debbie and Leon Lyons, of Owensboro, and Meeka (Jason) Brandon, of St. Charles; grandchildren, Trevor Gordon, Timothy Alexander, Bethanie (Austin) Bivins, Emma Gordon and Israel Gordon; great-grandchildren, Amelia Gordon and Isaac Bivins; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in the chapel of Harris funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Monty Fuller and Pastor Donnie Neal officiating. Burial to follow at Union Temple Cemetery in St. Charles. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Wednesday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Timothy Alexander, Austin Bivins, Trevor Gordon, Steffan Case, Chris Corbitt and Austin Corbitt. Honorary pallbearers are Myles Gee, Emma Gordon, Israel Gordon, Bethanie Bivins and Ariel Gee.
On line condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
