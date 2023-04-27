Cheryl Hobgood Arnold, 69, of Owensboro, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The Madisonville native was born Aug. 8, 1953, as the youngest of seven children to the late Cloral and Elsie Bryan Hobgood. Cheryl graduated from Owensboro Senior High School, class of 1971, attended Kentucky Wesleyan College, and then received her degree in computer science from Brescia University.
She was employed at Bellsouth/AT&T for 47 years, advancing to senior technical network advisor, and she retired in Jan. 2020. Cheryl was a devout Christian whose faith impacted her family and all who knew her. She was very adventurous and found much joy in yoga, running, kayaking, and hiking, even as recently as two weeks ago when her family joined her hiking in Zion National Park. Cheryl was also an avid reader, a gifted decorator, and loved gardening, but family was her heart’s passion. She never missed a ballgame and loved family vacations and cooking Sunday dinners and will always be remembered for her famous Christmas cookies.
In addition to her parents, Cheryl also was preceded in death by her brother, Buddy J. Hobgood, and her nephew, Todd Reddick.
Those left to cherish her memory include her devoted husband and soul mate of 50 years, Billy Arnold; daughter, Heather Hampton; son, Neil Arnold (Brooke), all of Owensboro; five grandchildren who affectionately called her “Mimi”, Evan Matthew Hampton, Elijah Keith Hampton, Palmer Baird Hampton, Tate Joshua Arnold, and Saylor Nash Arnold; siblings, Rev. Glen Hobgood (Doris) and Jerry Hobgood (Sherry), both of Madisonville, Diane Reddick of Hopkinsville, and Mona Payne (Bernard) and Rick Hobgood (Julie), both of Owensboro; several nieces and nephews, with whom she had a special bond, Brad, Chris, Chad, Zach, Callie, Taylor, Caitlin, Kaitlyn, and Scarlett; numerous other nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Tonja Hall (Billy) and Vicki Blair (Larry); and last but not least, her special Lhasapso canine friend, Piper.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, at Owensboro Christian Church. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, Owensboro.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Borrowed Hearts, P.O. Box 23055, Owensboro, KY 42304.
Condolences and memories for Cheryl’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
