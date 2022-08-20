FORT MILL, SOUTH CAROLINA — Robert Gene Cornette, 86, of Fort Mill, South Carolina, formerly of Madisonville, spent the last two years living with his son in South Carolina, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Atrium Health Pineville Hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Robert was born September 28, 1935, in Madisonville to the late Maude Cary Cornette and Jack Cornette. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. Robert retired as a coal miner. He was a member of the Freemasons and was a graduate of Madisonville High School.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Mary Loretta Sneed Cornette; brothers, William Cornette and James Cornette; sisters, Betty Perry, Helen Scott, Ruby Barnett, Toni Gish, Mary Agnes Cornette, and Virginia Foreman.
Survivors include his son, Jackie (Donna) Cornette of Fort Mills, South Carolina; granddaughter, Hope Cornette; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville, with Pastor Eddie Fleming officiating. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
