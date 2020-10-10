Shirley Louise Long, 84, of Dawson Springs, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at her home. Born May 16, 1936, to the late Goble and Zadie (Payne) Duke, she attended Charleston Baptist Church. She was a Worthy Matron and member of the Eastern Star since 1964 and a past grand officer. She worked for many years at Versnick’s KY Rest Haven as an LPN and was a Kentucky Colonel.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Pearl McClain and Bell Whitfield.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Douglas Long; two sons, Ricky (Marilyn) Long of Beulah and Barry (Alisa) Long of Richland; brother G.H. (Wilma) Duke of Nebo; five grandchildren, Kristen (Nathan) Cunningham, Karah Long, Kami Long, Ryan (Amanda) Long and Ginny (Aaron) Watts; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville with Bro. Patrick Yates officiating. Private burial will be at a later date at New Salem Cemetery. Visitation will begin at noon until service time at the funeral home.
