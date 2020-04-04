John Wayne Faughender, 75, of Madisonville, KY passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at his residence in Madisonville.
He was born February 7, 1945 in Madisonville to the late Ashby Todd and Maudie Morgan Todd. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Naydene Faughender.
John worked as a coal miner and was an Army veteran. He was of the Christian faith and loved the Lord. He loved to hunt, fish, and being outdoors. He also coached baseball.
He is survived by three sons, Keith (Kelley) Harper of Hanson; Kevin (April) Faughender of Madisonville; and Brian (Lisa) Faughender of Nortonville, KY; one sister, Sue Todd; three brothers, Buddy Todd, Darrell Todd, and James Todd; seven grandchildren, Coltan (Cierra) Harper, Davin Mitchell, Travis Camplin, Damon Benson, Hunter Benson, Kyle Faughender and Kailynn Faughender; and five great-grandchildren, Cameron, Cayson, Karleigh, Karson, and Brinley.
Following the recommendation from the CDC, funeral services will be held privately with family only. Burial will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be the grandchildren, and honorary pallbearers will be the great grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
