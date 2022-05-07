Jack T. Brooks, 85, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville, KY.
He was born April 18, 1937, in Clarkston, MI, to the late John Brooks and Narine Hargis Brooks. He was also preceded in death by his son, Steven Brooks, and his sister, Marynell Marceau.
He was one of the original founder’s, of both First United Bank and Trust and The Paragon of Madisonville, he also ran Shamrock Llama Farm for 10 years. He was a land developer and had several motorcycle dealerships in the 70’ and 80’s. He was also a Jet Pilot in the Air Force. Jack was an avid hunter, and his passion was bird hunting.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sharon Harley Brooks; his sons, Scott Brooks of St. Charles, KY, and Dean (Holly) Brooks of Louisville, KY; his sisters, Evelyn Smart of Madisonville, and Jane Ducis of Florida; and his grandson, Luke Brooks of St. Louis, MO.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville. A private burial will take place at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
