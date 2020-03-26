James Dwight Bruce, 65, of Dawson Springs, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his residence. He worked as a UMWA coal miner with Peabody Coal and was a member of the Dayspring Assembly.
Survivors include his wife, Jenny Bruce; daughter Brandy Wiser; son Greg Simons; brother Phillip Bruce; sisters Ruth Anne Patterson and Janice Moore; and father James Bruce.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the governmental required social distancing, there will be a private visitation, webcasted private service and private burial for James Dwight Bruce with the private burial at Piney Grove Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy: Leaving a “virtual gift” in Dwight’s name at beshear
