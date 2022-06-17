Shirley Jean Roberts was called to go home with the Lord on June 8, 2022.
She was born in Linton, IN on March 18, 1937.
She was of the Baptist faith and was formerly a member of Liberty Baptist Church. She was a hair stylist and worked at the Hair Doc for over 4 decades before she finally retired.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Francis “Gene” Roberts; her mother, Ellen Robinson; her father, Raymond Hayes; brother, Sam Hayes; son-in-law, Johnny Rickard; and infant great granddaughter, Shaylee Townsell.
She is survived by her three children, daughter, Tonia (Ricky) Allen; son, Terry Cox; and daughter, Lori (Mike) Rickard; step-son, Gary (Velda) Roberts; grandchildren, Brittany Dillingham, Lyndi (Cary) Burns, Kami Rickard, Ethan Smith, Tyler Cox, and Cody Cox; great-grandchildren, Macy Burns, Connor Burns, Bryleigh Townsell, Aiden Burns, Carson Townsell, Remi Smith, Kasen Robidoux, and Havana Smith; sister, Marsha Elliott; and niece, Stephanie Sink.
Shirley lit up the room with her beautiful blue eyes. She was a very sweet humble person who devoted much of her time to her grandchildren and fur babies. Some of her favorite people called her gran, granny, or beautiful.
She loved to garden, sit on her swing and watch her dogs play in the yard. Shopping, the mountains, the ocean, and spoiling her fur babies were her favorite things. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Shirley did not want to have any type of funeral services and the family wishes to honor her request. She will be laid to rest in Bethlehem Cemetery in Madisonville, KY.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to Hopkins County Humane Society or adopt a pet in Shirley’s honor, as she was very passionate about animals.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
