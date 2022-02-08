Ermaline Ford, 98, of Madisonville, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, February 6, 2022. She was born in Hanson on March 11, 1923, the daughter of Hershal J. and Marie Baldwin Fowler. She lived her entire life in the Madisonville area. Ermaline’s long and full life was defined by her family, her faith, and her vivacious personality and style. Her family will cherish their wonderful memories of this lively and special lady.
Following her graduation from Hanson High School in 1940, Ermaline joined the war effort as an original “Rosie the Riveter” at the Briggs plant in Evansville, Indiana, where she assembled wings for combat aircraft. Along with making lifelong friends, she made her mark on the Briggs basketball squad.
On May 18, 1946, Ermaline would marry the love of her life, Clay Ford, in Madisonville. She was a loving and devoted wife for over 47 years, until Clay’s death in 1993. Their union was blessed with two daughters, who gave their parents much joy and provided loving care over many years. Ermaline pursued a career in cosmetology, attending Head’s Beauty College in Henderson before opening Ermaline’s Beauty Shop in Madisonville. She loved serving and chatting with her many customers until her retirement in 1975.
One of her greatest joys was her lifelong involvement with the Order of the Eastern Star, where she attained her 65-year membership in Princeton Chapter 315. In 1975-1976, Ermaline was honored to be elected Worthy Grand Matron for the State of Kentucky, the highest office in the state OES. In this role, she traveled the state representing OES, and made many friends across Kentucky and neighboring states.
Along with her family, Ermaline enjoyed boating and enjoying their cabin on Kentucky Lake, quilting, and traveling many places across the country. Ermaline was well known for her sense of style, and always made it a point to look her best in bright colors and perfect hair. She was also a good cook and baker, and never missed watching her beloved Kentucky Wildcats play basketball. Ermaline was a member of the First Baptist Church of Madisonville.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jack K. Fowler; sister, Lucille (Fowler) Warren; and her son-in-law, Tommy Craft. She is survived by her daughters, Diana Gilroy and Janie Craft, both of Madisonville; grandchildren, Karen (Caleb) Newcomb; Sean (Heather) Gilroy; Jason Craft; and Kelly (John Nicolay) Gilroy; great-grandchildren Sam Gilroy, Logan Gilroy, Dalton Carpenter, Braxton Newcomb, Kirstyn Newcomb, Harley Jo Newcomb, and Maisie Newcomb. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Rev. Kara Foster and Rev. Jim McMurtrie officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Wednesday and from 10:00 A.M. until service time Thursday at the funeral home. There will be an Eastern Star Service at 6:30 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eastern Star Home of Kentucky in Louisville or the Shriners Hospital for Children. The family would also like to acknowledge the wonderful and loving care provided to Ermaline by Oak Ridge Senior Living Community in Madisonville.
