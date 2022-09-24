WHITE PLAINS — Phyllis June Phelps, 58, of White Plains died Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess.
Survivors: husband, Scotty Phelps; son, Danial Phelps; daughter, April Phelps; sisters, Katheryn Hamilton and Pam Earl; and brothers, David “Swampy” Harvey and Jessie Majors.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at Bandy Funeral Home, Nortonville. Burial: Mt. Carmel Cemetery, White Plains. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
