HOLIDAY, Fla. — Joel Riley, 64, Holiday, Florida, formerly of Madisonville, passed away Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. Joel touched so many lives. Everyone he crossed paths with loved and admired him. He was a hard worker and devoted Christian. He lived his life for God.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard Riley.
He leaves to cherish his mother, Letha Baize of Henderson; three daughters, Sheila Jones of Madisonville, Alesha Vences of Holiday, Florida, and Misty Mitchell of Hardin County; one son, Joel D. Riley of Dixon; three brothers, Danny Baize and Darrell Baize of Madisonville, and Keith Riley of Texas; two sisters, Sheila Bruce of Henderson and Kimberly Crofton of Madisonville; several grandchildren; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are pending at Morgan Funeral Home in Port Richey, Florida.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.