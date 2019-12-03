John "Preston" Holt, 23, of Providence, passed away Dec. 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by a grandfather, William "Bub" Holt.
He is survived by his girlfriend, Courtney Dukes; his parents, John W. Holt and Melissa Jones; his second parents, Randy and Susan Bell; his grandparents, Karren and Glenn Reynolds and Richard and Phyllis Marvel; his brothers, Cody Holt, Nick Marvel and Bryan Marvel. He was also survived by a niece, Evelyn Kate, uncle Bill Holt, uncle Richard Marvel II (Kay), uncle Glenn Reynolds Jr. (Amberly) and several cousins.
He was baptized and a member of Providence General Baptist Church. Preston loved his trucks, music, pigs and animals.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. with funeral service at 1 p.m. conducted by Bro. Barry Cullen at Providence General Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lakehill Oasis, 125 Jordans Way, Somerset, KY 42501 Online condolences and more can be made at www.joneskirby.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.