Jack Newell, 84 of Madisonville, KY passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Madisonville Health and Rehab.
He was born October 10, 1935 in Glasco, WV to the late Arthur and Ruth Williams Newell. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Alice Hughes and Katie Wilson; and three brothers, Mike, Selbert and Joe Newell.
He was a United States Air Force Veteran and a retired nurse anesthetist from Trover Clinic.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Sandy Newell of Madisonville; one daughter, Julie (George) Nance of Austin, TX; three sons, Russell (Patty) Newell of Round Rock, TX, Roger Newell of Lexington, KY, and Erik (Whitney) Newell of Madisonville; one sister, Joan Gail Kirk of Taylor, MI; grandchildren, Josh Nance, April Houston, Kacie Newell, Justin King, Elizabeth Newell, Marley Newell, Will Strader, and Hailey Strader; and two great grandchildren, Callen Houston and Emilia Nance.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Thomas officiating.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
