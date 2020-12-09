James Edward Epley, 79, of Nortonville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. He was born in Earlington on Feb. 11, 1941, to the late James V. and Eunice K. Epley.
He was a member of New Salem Missionary Baptist Church in Nortonville, was a veteran of the U.S. Army, was a member of American Legion Post 6 in Madisonville and had worked for U.S. Express as a truck driver.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Kyle Epley; and a brother, Johnny Epley.
Mr. Epley is survived by his three children, Debbie Fultz of Houston, Texas, Karrie Young of Sebring, Florida, and Rhonda Epley of Newport Richey, Florida; one sister, Shirley Offutt of Madisonville; three brothers, Ronnie Epley of Nortonville, Billy Epley of Madisonville and Jerry Epley of Texas; two grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.