Hugh David Blue, 91, of Madisonville passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
He was born Feb. 24, 1931, in Slaughters to the late Rachel Carver Blue and Lynn Brasher Blue. He retired as a self-employed dozier operator and farmer; both of those were his true passions.
He loved hunting, was an avid UK basketball fan and loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Troy David Blue; sisters, Edna Ruby Goad and Mildred Elaine
Forker; and brothers, Elvis Koleman Blue and Thomas Duane Blue.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Laverne Blue; sister, Eloise (Dwight)
Major; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside burial service will be held at noon Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Slaughters Cemetery, with Pastor Tami Coleman officiating.
Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers are Mark Winstead, Joe Blue, Craig Carver, Jon Carver, Kerry Carver, and Mark Major.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
