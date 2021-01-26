Hilda Jean Taylor, 83, passed away Monday Jan. 25th, 2021, at Baptist Health in Madisonville surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Taylor was born Sept. 5, 1937, in Blackford, to the late Hoyt Utley and Lillian Martin Utley. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Lorene Jones and Sue Branson; one brother, JD Utley and one great-grandson, Andrew Luffman.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, James “Jim” Robert Taylor Sr.; one daughter, Robin Taylor of Providence; two brothers, Jimmy (Catherine) Taylor, of Victorville, California, and Darrell Taylor, of Providence; eight grandchildren, Cassie Alexander, Nick Hardrick, Dylan Taylor, Jordyn Rohror, Megan Walter, Brandy Bybee, Jacob McCain and Joseph McCain.; 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
She was a Jehovah’s Witness. She worked for two drug stores in Providence. She loved her coffee, her jewelry, shopping, gardening and spending time with her family. She was a woman with a heart of gold and to know her was to love her and be loved in return.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences and more can be made at www.JonesKirby.com.
