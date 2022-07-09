CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE — Barry L. Baxter Jr., 55, of Clarksville, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. Barry was born August 15, 1966, in Madisonville, to Barry L. Baxter, Sr. and the late Emma Joyce Baxter. Barry was an intelligent, caring, and kind individual, and a friend to all. He was always pleasant to be around. He served for over 34 years in multiple branches of the military including the Air Force, Army, and Tennessee National Guard. Barry loved to play the drums, as well as fly his drone. He was an amazing chef for the family and enjoyed brewing his own beers. He was there to help you with anything you needed, and if he didn’t know how, he would find out and come back to help. His family will remember him as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.
Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife, Teresa Baxter; his five wonderful sons, Alex Baxter, Aaron (Julie) Baxter, Joseph Baxter, Christopher Hover, and Benjamin Hover; six amazing grandchildren, Jacob Quarles, Vinchenzo Hover, Olivia Hover, Adler Baxter, Abel Baxter, and Shepard Baxter; and his two amazing best friends, Thomas and Sherry Lambrecht.
Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 335 Franklin St. Clarksville, TN 37040. Phone: 931-919-2600.
Online condolences may be made by visiting gatewayfh.com.
