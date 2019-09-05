Services for Frank "Scooby" Robert Jones Jr. are 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Word of Faith Christian Center, 1400 Kingsway Drive, Madisonville. Burial is in Elliott Memorial Gardens with military honors. Visitation and wake services are from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville and after 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements. You may share condolences with the family at www.elliottmortuarycares.com.
