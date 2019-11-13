Rachel Blanchard, 81, of Madisonville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
She was born Oct. 6, 1938, in Lockwood, West Virginia, to the late Pribble Keith and Robert Keith. Rachel was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Douglas Blanchard; son Rick Blanchard of Madisonville; sister Thelma Neal of Gauley Bridge, West Virginia; grandsons Dustin (Jennifer) Blanchard of Dawson Springs and Dalton Blanchard of Madisonville; great-granddaughter Katie Blanchard and Alexis Earl, both of Dawson Springs; and her great-grandson, Luke Blanchard of Dawson Springs.
A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.