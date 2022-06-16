ST. CHARLES — Wanda Fork, 93, of St. Charles, died Monday, June 9, 2022, at her daughter’s residence in Dawson Springs. During her working life, she was the office manager of WTTL Radio Station in Madisonville, a position she held for over 30 years. Mrs. Fork was a devoted member of the Lake Grove Baptist Church in St. Charles.
Survivors: daughter, Brenda Gamblin (Joe); sister, Glenda Faye Trunkfield
Service: 2 p.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. Burial: Lake Grove Cemetery in St. Charles. Visitation: noon until the time of the service Monday at the funeral.
Expressions of sympathy: The Gideons International, P.O. Box 201, Madisonville, KY 42431, SendTheWord.org, and phone: 866-382-4253.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
