SLAUGHTERS — Johnny Earl Oldham, 75, of Slaughters, KY, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville, KY.
He was born Nov. 9, 1946, in Muhlenberg County, KY, to the late Thomas Jackson Oldham and Clara Mae Vincent Oldham. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Bill Oldham; and his sister, Shirley Smith.
Johnny previously worked at Regional Medical Center in housekeeping where he retired from after 36 years. He enjoyed stock car races, fishing, dancing, and going camping.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Linda Babb Oldham; three sisters, Darlene (Danny) Dukes of Robards, KY, Carolyn (Stevie Sr.) Sutton of Slaughters, and Brenda (Donnie Sr.) Devylder of Madisonville, KY; and two brothers, Bobby Lee (Alene) Oldham of Graham, KY and Tommy Oldham of Madisonville.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bill Chaplin and Bro. Bill Crabtree officiating. Burial will follow in Hicklin Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Monday, April 4, 2022, and from 9:00 A.M. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jessie Dukes, Sammy Dukes Jr., William Babb Jr., Marvin Evans, Josh Oldham, and Zach Oldham.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
