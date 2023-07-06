HANSON — Walter Glen Hallum, 70, of Hanson, died Monday, July 3, 2023, at his home. He was formerly employed as a fork truck driver at York, and he was a member of Zion Brick Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors: wife, Colleen Clark Hallum; daughters, Amy Downs and Crystal Downs; sons, Quincey Hallum, Steve Hallum, Jeramie Hallum, James Conley, and Cameron Conley; and sisters, Janet Hallum Goben, Jane Hallum Miller, Kathy Hallum Neff, and Kimberly Bratcher.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday, July 7, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: Hanson Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until the funeral hour Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.