Charles “Charlie” Robinson, 64, of Madisonville, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
Charlie worked for eleven years at Ben Tire Distributors and worked in construction as a painter and a certified welder.
Survivors include his son, Charles “Chuck” Robinson of Hopkinsville.
A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
