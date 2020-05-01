Rosetta Bryant Jenkins, 60, of Nebo, KY passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at her residence.
She was born November 11, 1959 in Nebo to Ira Bryant and Frances Janie Morse Bryant.
Rosetta was a school bus driver for Hopkins County for over 22 years. She was a member of Love United Baptist Church and Nebo Christian Church. She loved her horses and spending time with her family.
She is survived by three daughters, Natasha (Kevin) Creekmur of Madisonville, Tiffani (Billy) Perkins of Boonville, and DeAnn (Delmas) Buckalew of Providence; one brother, Doug (Gayle) Bryant of Nebo; two half brothers, Eugene Ipock of Providence and Tommy Ipock of Nebo; and fourteen grandchildren, Caleb, Brisa, Justin, Kayla, Janie, Michael, Erin, MacKenzie, Haylee, Billy, Declan, Rhyan, Dacey, and Brody.
Private services will be held at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home. Burial will be held at Rosecreek Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mahr Cancer Center. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
