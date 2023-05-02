Donald Wayne Johnson, 71, of Madisonville, died Friday, April 28, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. A native of Hopkins County, he was born Nov. 12, 1951, the son of the late William T. Johnson and Mary Lou Blankenship.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Rodney Johnson and Ricky Johnson.
Survivors include his loving wife, Debra Kay Johnson; two sons, Kevin D. Johnson and Jeremy D. Johnson; brother, Tony Johnson; sister, Peggy Trover; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
The memorial service will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at McIntosh Chapel, 550 McIntosh Chapel Road, Nortonville.
Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of the arrangements.
