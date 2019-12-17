Eugene Anthony Luna, 55, of Madisonville, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at his home.
He was a member of Unity in Christ Church and was a retired cook.
Survived by his wife, Jacqui Luna; daughter Karina Garland; sister Lisa Roberts; and brothers Fred and Ruben Badial.
Memorial service: 2 p.m. Friday Unity in Christ Church. Visitation: After noon Friday.
Memorial contribution: St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
Melton Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
