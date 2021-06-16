Tamara “Tammy” Wallace, 58, of Madisonville, formerly of Providence, KY, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
She was born February 1, 1963 in Madisonville to the late Maurice Dorris and Laura Phyllis Dorris. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Tony Dorris, one sister, Terri Dorris and a very special great aunt and uncle, Everett and Lorene Hill.
Tammy loved working with elderly and helping families. She was also a lover of all sports.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years, David Wallace of Madisonville; two daughters, Laura Blanchard of Hopkinsville and Dedra (Andre) Jackson of Mt. Clement, MI; three sons, Colton (Courtney) Wallace of Madisonville, Maurice (Antoinette) Wallace of Mt. Clement, and David Wallace Jr. of Mt. Clement; one sister, Teresa (Ronnie) Murphy of Madisonville; and nine grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Friday June 18, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home — Madisonville Chapel with Bro. Trask Murphy officiating.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.