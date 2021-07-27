Russell E. Crunk, 60, of Madisonville, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
He was born in Madisonville, on April 20, 1961, to the late Eugene Crunk and Helen Crunk of Madisonville.
He had served in the United States Air Force.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Crunk is survived by his companion, Kim Ritchie, of Grand Rivers; two sons, Sveinn Eugene Crunk, of Florida, and Jake Ryan Crunk, of Illinois; three sisters, Mayetta (Bruce) Floyd, of Hanson, Sara (David) Proffitt, of Nortonville, and Amy (Paul) Haynie, of Madisonville; one granddaughter, Lily Crunk; and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington.
There will be no funeral service.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
