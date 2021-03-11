Donald “Tadpole” Lane Egbert, 83, of Earlington, KY passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Sellersburg Health Center in Sellersburg IN.
He was born July 8, 1937 in Madisonville, KY to the late Hustler “ Buck” Egbert and Mary Earline Fike. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Marilyn Derington.
He was a member of Earlington General Baptist Church, where he worked vacation bible school. He was also a coal miner, welder, and a truck driver. He was also a volunteer firefighter. He loved spending time with his great-grandson, Ezra.
He is survived by one daughter, Shana ( Paul) Cochran of Earlington; one son, Chris ( Brandy Wood) Egbert of Louisville, KY; one sister, Judy Lopez of Evansville, IN; one granddaughter, Shadowe ( Tyler) Jackson, and one great-grandson, Ezra Jackson.
Private Graveside services will be held Saturday March 13, 2021 at Oakwood Cemetery with Bro. Allen Menser officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Kentuckiana Stroke association at 3425 Stony Spring Circle #102. Louisville, KY 40220.
