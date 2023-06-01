DAWSON SPRINGS — Michael Coy Anderson, 58, of Dawson Springs, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah. He was born Dec. 16, 1964, in Hopkinsville to the late Donald Eugene Anderson and Wilma Hazel Pitt Anderson. Mr. Anderson had an associate’s degree in robotics and worked as a robotics mechanic at Sumatoma in Morgantown. He was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Pamela Dalton.
Survivors include his sister, Donna (Bo) Hester of Dawson Springs; stepson, Bryan Thomas of Russellville; nieces, Amie Thomas and Kelly Jackson; nephews, Jeremy Dalton and Brian Dalton; step-grandchildren, Jaylin Thomas, Auston Thomas, Matthew Neighbors, and Mattie Neighbors; step-great-granddaughter, Scarlett Neighbors; cousin, Sherry Pitt Miller; along with several great-nieces and great-nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2023, at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs, with Rev. Jeremy Jessup officiating. Burial will follow in McNeely Cemetery in Hopkins County. Visitation will be noon until the funeral hour Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Dalton, Brian Thomas, Bryan Thomas, Carter Dalton, Jaxen Thomas, and Auston Thomas.
Online condolences may be left at www.beshearfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.