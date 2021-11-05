Miguel Angel Perez, 43, of Madisonville, died Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital. He was a member of Lighthouse Pentecostal Church.
Survivors include his son, Nikolas Perez; his sisters, Annabelle Perez and Sarah Perez; and brothers Nicolas Perez, Jose Perez, Omar Perez, Manuel Perez and Pablo Perez.
Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home. Burial: Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Monday.
