Miguel Angel Perez, 43, of Madisonville, died Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital. He was a member of Lighthouse Pentecostal Church.

Survivors include his son, Nikolas Perez; his sisters, Annabelle Perez and Sarah Perez; and brothers Nicolas Perez, Jose Perez, Omar Perez, Manuel Perez and Pablo Perez.

Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home. Burial: Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Monday.