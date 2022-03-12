Allen Eugene Forker Sr., 85, of Manitou, died on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at his home.

He retired from American Mine Tool as a machine operator.

Survivors: son, Allen (Jolene) Forker, Jr., and sister, Faye Still Ninnekah.

Service: 1 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: Hanson Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.