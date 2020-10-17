LEWISBURG, W. Va. — Ida May McClain, 64, of Lewisburg, West Virginia, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the home of her sister, Lila Hinkle in Lewisburg. Born Aug. 22, 1956, in Henderson, she was a daughter of the late Oscar and Lida Sutton Rigdon. Ida was a homemaker and a member of the Isley Baptist Church in Hopkins County.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Bruce McClain, who passed away in 2002; four brothers; and three sisters.
She is survived by two sons, Bradley and Brian McClain; three grandchildren, Kayven, Hayven and Heath McClain; four sisters, Judy Nelson, Lila Hinkle, Paula Schafer and Betty Shawver; and a whole bunch of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Kings Cemetery in Liberty. Bro Eugene Walters will officiate.
Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg, West Virginia, is in charge of local arrangements and Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon is in charge of the services in Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Teen Challenge Southeast Region — Dixon Women’s Home, 86 Burnt Mill Road, Dixon, KY 42409 or St. Anthony’s Hospice, 2410 S. Green St., Henderson, KY 42420.
