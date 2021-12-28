Sue Carroll Vincent, 88, of Madisonville, passed away, Friday, December 24, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital.
She was born September 6, 1933, in Bremen, to the late Robert Noffsinger and Virginia Humphrey Noffsinger. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harold Lee Vincent.
Sue was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Rick) Daugherty, of Slaughters; her son, Dennis Vincent, of Dallas, Texas; and her brother, Joe (Jeanie) Noffsinger, of Owensboro.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Anthony Haley and Bro. Scott Heltsley officiating. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery in Bremen. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Pallbearers will be Brian Martin, Randy Franklin, Ronnie Hartford, Jonathan Martin, Mike Smith, and Greg Brasher.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church of Bremen.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.