STURGIS — David Leon Miller, 78, of Sturgis, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at his daughter’s home in Earlington. David was born Feb. 5, 1945, in Paducah to the late Henry Joseph and Myrtle Mae (Agent) Miller. David retired from Southern States Cooperative in Morganfield. He enjoyed spending time with his family, sitting on the porch talking to his friends, watching westerns, listening to music, and driving around in the country.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Mae Miller; two sisters, Rosie Jones and Marie Fuqua; three brothers, Bobby Miller, Kenneth Miller, and Morris Miller; son-in-law, Ricky Lewis Mintz; grandson, Thomas Aaron Walker; and nephew, David Jones.
He is survived by four daughters, Angela Mays Mintz of Bokoshe, Oklahoma, Rachel Mays (Brian) Ruffin of Earlington, Janet Walker Overton of Uniontown, and Carolyn (Michael) McDonald of Louisville, Nebraska; bonus daughter, Lisa Odom of Sturgis; brother, Charles Wesley (Margaret) Miller of Liberty, Tennessee; sister, Peggy Jones of Sturgis; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield, with Rev. Michael Easley officiating. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Morganfield. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Care provided by Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield.
