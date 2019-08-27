Peggy Whitfield Phillips, 72, died 25th August 2019 at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Facility in Madisonville Ky. She died peacefully following a gathering of family and loved ones, concluding a three-year battle with cancer.
Mrs. Phillips was born on 29th April, 1947 in Madisonville Kentucky to parents James "Speed" Whitfield and Frances "Doc" Dixon Whitfield. In 1972 she married J.B. Phillips who preceded her in death in 2015 after 43 years of marriage. She kept the books at Lakeshore Country Club, Madisonville Concrete and retired from IMI corporation in 2009. She was also for many years an active member of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Madisonville Kentucky.
Mrs. Phillips will be fondly remembered by her two sisters Carolyn Hunt and Barbara Corbitt of Madisonville and brother Chuck (Pam) Whitfield recently of Estero, Florida. She also leaves behind three loving children in Kim (Mike) Traylor of Princeton Kentucky, Jamie (Stacy O'Reilly) Napier of Indianapolis Indiana, and Paul (Caigen) Phillips of Lexington Kentucky as well as five cherished grandchildren in Shelley (Andrew) Traylor-Heath of Lexington, Zoe Napier and Rhys Napier of Indianapolis, and twin boys Lucas and Logan Phillips of Lexington.
Funeral Service will be 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, August 27th, 2019 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Heath Harper, Bro. Duane Burden and Sis. Becky Zahrte officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning until service time begins at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Terry Fulkerson, Tom Jones, Michael Hunt, Bill Hunt, Rick Pryor, Jim McDowell, Darren Swaidner, and Jim Allen.
Memorial donations may be made to your favorite charity.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
