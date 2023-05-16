Marolyn U. Shelton, of Madisonville, KY, passed away on Saturday May 13, 2023 at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
She was born November 29, 1930 to the late Thomas Luby Underwood and Margie Bohanon Underwood.
Marolyn was a member of First Baptist Church in Madisonville. She was a bookkeeper with Beal, Beady & Thompson Accounting.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Roger Stuart Shelton; one daughter, Susan (Matt) McShane of Batesville, AR; one son, Roger (Lori) Shelton Jr. of Hubertus, WI; one sister, Carolyn Shafer of Milwaukie, WI; three grandchildren, Sarah McShane, Conner (Laura) Shelton, and Riley (Kylie) Shelton; and two great grandchildren, Alanna Coleman and Andre Coleman.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday May 18, 2023 at Barnett Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville with Dr. Joe Leonard and Dr. Kevin Maples officiating. Burial will be held at a later date.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM until the time of the service Thursday at the Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
