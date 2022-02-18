Patricia K. ‘Patty’ Duncan, 48, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home in Madisonville.
She was born July 20, 1973 in Eldorado, IL, to Patricia Ann Downing Duncan and the late Lincoln E. Duncan. She was also preceded in death by her grandfather, James Downing, grandmothers, Gertrude Presley and Emily Peters, and great grandmother, Ester Downing.
Patty loved music, games shows, and eating fast food. She was always happy, with a beautiful smile. Her smile and laughter always brought joy to the nurses and everyone around her.
Patty is survived by her mother, Patricia Duncan; sister, Sherry Duncan of Louisiana; brother, Bryant (Tonja) Duncan of Indiana; and two nephews, Gregory Alan Stokes and Jeremiah Jacob Bryant Duncan.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home — Madisonville Chapel with Chaplain Donald Duncan officiating.
Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until service time Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Darrell Downing, Ralph Downing, Jeremiah Duncan, Wayne Downing, Mike Downing, and Steven Hancock.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home Activities Center at 150 Cornwall Drive, Madisonville, KY 42431.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.