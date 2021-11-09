William B. “Bill” Wheatley, 79, of Sebree, passed away Sunday November 7, 2021 at his home under the care of St. Anthony’s Hospice.
Bill was born in Boone County, West Virginia, on June 25, 1942 to the late Wilson B. and Nora (Doss) Wheatley.
He was a member of Union Hill General Baptist Church, a retired coal miner, Vietnam Army veteran, member of the American Legion.
He was preceded in death by his parents and several brothers and sisters.
Bill is survived by his wife, Diana (Glassco) Wheatley; two daughters, Jennifer (Jeff) Bumpus, of Sebree, Kim (Rusty) Smith, of Madisonville; five grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date.
Tomblinson Funeral Home in Sebree is handling arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony’s Hospice.
Online condolences at www.tomblinsonfuneral
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.