John Stephen “Steve” Brackett, 63, of Madisonville, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Baptist Health.
Steven came into this world on March 18, 1957, to the late Ray Brackett and Thelma Jean Brackett.
He spent the majority of his life on the road driving semi trucks. Those who knew and loved Steve heard many, many stories of his adventures. He will be remembered for those stories and his unique sense of humor.
He is loved and dearly missed by his surviving loved ones, his wife, Mary Brackett, of Madisonville; four sons, Stephen (Ebony), of Arizona, Timothy Brackett, of Virginia, James (Tracy) Vincent, of Madisonville, and Joseph Vincent, of Madisonville; one brother, Bryan (Amanda) Brackett, of Earlington; two grandsons, Nathan Vincent and Eddie Brackett; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Odd Fellows Cemetery with Minister Tonya Brown officiating and burial to follow.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
