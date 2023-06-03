HANSON — Bonnie JuAnn Allen, 86 of Hanson, KY passed away Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home in Madisonville.
She was born April 21, 1937 in Muhlenberg Co., KY to the late John Wesley Hill and Laura Bell Parham Hill. She was also preceded in death by her brother, John Daris Hill.
Bonnie was a member of Pennyrile Church of Christ and retired from the City of Madisonville, where she worked in accounts payable. She was also a longtime member of the Homemakers. Bonnie was an avid UK basketball and St. Louis Cardinals fan. She enjoyed crocheting, playing softball, and loved talking about her grandchildren. She was also the best cook in the whole world.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, James Allen of Hanson; daughter, Belinda (John) Bass of Brentwood, TN; son, Johnny (Tammy) Allen of Manitou, KY; four grandchildren, Jonathan Allen, Wesley Allen, Laura Bass, and Allen Bass; and four great grandchildren, Gavin Allen, Beau Allen, Foxtyn Allen, and Au’mirecal Morgan.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M. Saturday June 3, 2023 at Barnett-Strother Funeral home with Dr. Sean Niestrath officiating. Burial will follow in Hanson Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be J.D. Hill, Wesley Allen, Allen Bass, Jonathan Allen, Nick Ashby, and Evan Ashby. Honorary pallbearer will be Laura Bass, Kevin Swaidner, and Darin Swaidner.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Western Kentucky Youth Camp at 301 Youth camp Road, Marion, KY 42064.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
