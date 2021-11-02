Ira J. Johnston, of Madisonville, died peacefully of natural causes at the Western Kentucky Veterans Center Friday. Ira, retired CPA, was born in Willard, Missouri on March 11, 1924. Rev. J. Walter Johnston and Martha Crutcher Johnston raised seven children, Ira was the sixth. He spent his childhood in Sebree where his father was a minister at First Baptist Church. He married the late Ann Laura Allen in 1949. His wife, Ann Johnston; his son, Joel Allen Johnston; and six siblings preceded him in death.
One daughter, Mary Poole, son-in-law, Mitch Poole, and daughter-in-law, Denette Johnston survive. Left to cherish his memory are three grandchildren, Ashley Caldwell, Joshua (Shonda) Johnston and James Johnston; eight grandchildren, Mary-Alex and her husband, Sam Anderson, William, Noah, Flynn, Wells, Cole, Carter and Autumn; one great-grandchild, Charlotte; and one sister-in-law, Marie Johnston of Shreveport, Louisiana; and nieces and nephews, David Johnston, Patricia Widener, Trudie Mirgon, Betty Brown, Nancy Enos, Fred Kauffman, Elaine Renfrow, Jim (Deb), Allen, Terry (Cindy) Allen and Julie (Gary) McCormick.
After graduation from Sebree High School, he was sworn into the U.S. Army in 1943 and attended basic training at Camp Walters, Texas. He arrived at Omaha Beach less than three months after D-day. He was a member of the famous Timberwolf regiment. He returned to the states shortly after the end of the European conflict to prepare for the Pacific theatre. Luckily, the war ended just before he was set to sail. He was a member of the American Legion, the Sons of American Revolution and was a Kentucky Colonel.
Ira moved to Madisonville where he met the love of his life while attending First Baptist Church. As a life-long Christian, his faith and belief reflected the characteristics of an authentic servant and was never hesitant to reach out to those in need. He was a devoted father and his quiet, steady, but witty personality supported all those who had the pleasure to know him. He served his church and his community tirelessly. He was a Sunday school teacher, a deacon, a volunteer and a faithful attendee of First Baptist Church.
He was a 60 plus year member of Lions Club where he served in leadership roles locally, regionally and state-wide. He was a past president of the Louisville Eye Foundation, the school vision screening program and on the Madisonville Hospital Eye Implant Committee. He was awarded the Finis E. Davis Fellowship Award for outstanding service to his community and the Melvin Jones Fellow Award from Lions International for his many civic contributions. He was awarded the Public Service Award by the Kentucky Certified Public Accountant Association. Upon retirement, he volunteered at the Madisonville Senior Citizens Center to assist seniors in preparing and filing their taxes.
A time of sharing memories of Ira will be 11 a.m. Monday Nov. 22, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Madisonville with Bro. Bill Bursztynski, Bro. Tom Branson and Dr. Kevin Maples officiating. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West with David Ozborn leading.
Visitation will 9 a.m. until service time at the church.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Western Kentucky Veterans Center for the love and compassion they showed him and for recognizing his sweet personality. The pandemic has been stressful to our Veterans and families and the staff did their best to take care of them.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Lions Club Sight Preservation, First Baptist Church, Madisonville, or Wendell Foster Center in Owensboro, KY.
Please wear masks due to COVID.
