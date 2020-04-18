Patricia “Patty Sue” Space Richey, 79, of Madisonville, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was born July 28, 1940, in Madisonville to the late Norma Jean Browder Space and Carl Space. Patty Sue formerly owned and operated Temptations and worked at Peebles in Madisonville. Besides her family and many lifelong friends, Patty Sue loved her fur babies, Sami Sue and Roxie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant twin sisters, Janean and Janette Space.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Donald G. Richey; sons- and daughters-in-law Rick (Sandy) Richey of Hopkinsville, Rob (Tina) Richey of Murray and Ron (Angie) Richey of Cadiz; brothers- and sisters-in-law Tony (Pam) Space of Madisonville and Mike (Linda) Space of Lexington; grandchildren Jordan (Joel) Lemster of Smiths Grove, Alec Richey of Hopkinsville, Savannah, Jack and Miles Richey, all of Murray and Chandlar Wilson of Cadiz; great-grandchildren Presley, Clark and Canaan Lemster, all of Smiths Grove; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. A burial will be held at a later date at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.
Memorial contributions may be made in Patty Sue’s memory to the Hopkins County Humane Society.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
