Emma Jewell Lamb, 88, of Providence, KY; passed away at her home surrounded by her family on July 25, 2023.
Mrs. Lamb was born on Christmas Day at her parents, home in 1934, she is the daughter of the late, Mr. Ottis Morse and Mrs. Elsie Marie Pomeroy Morse.
She was preceded in death by her husband Cecil Kenneth “Keno” Lamb, her son, Kenneth Wayne Lamb, her daughter, Kathi Ellen Pugh and her son in law Roy Andrew Pugh, her granddaughter, Emmy Walker, her siblings, Margaret Morse, Glendola Morse, JD Morse, Marvin Morse, Ronnie Morse, and two infant brothers.
Mrs. Lamb was a member of Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church, a member of the Women’s Missionary Union at Pleasant Valley, a member of the Daughters of the Nile, she enjoyed bowling, playing golf, and riding horses.
Mrs. Lamb is survived by her daughter, Debra (Joey) Phillips of Providence, KY; five grandchildren, Richard (Becky) Pugh; Kristi (James) Alexander; Josh Walker, and Heather (Cory) Coble, and twelve great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday July 27, 2023; at Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Johnnie Davis assisted by Bro. Frank Hill officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Thursday July 27, 2023; from 10:00 AM until the service hour at Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions can be made to Saint Anthony’s Hospice or to The Gideon’s envelopes will be available at the church.
Online condolences can be made at, meltonfuneralhome.com
